Sathyavan Savithiri Trailer Review: Keerthy Suresh and Mysskin lock heads in whoduit battle to save her husband

Sathyavan Savithiri, starring Keerthy Suresh and Mysskin in the lead roles, is slated to release in theatres on November 20, 2026. Directed by Praveen S. Vijaay, the makers have unveiled the trailer for the whodunit thriller.

Sathyavan Savithiri Trailer Review

Sathyavan Savithiri 's trailer runs for 2 minutes and 34 seconds and follows Keerthy Suresh as Savithiri. The movie begins with the protagonist showing little interest in getting married but being compelled to enter wedlock by her parents. However, her husband chooses to maintain a respectful distance in their relationship.

Watch the trailer:

Over time, Savithiri develops feelings for her husband, and the two gradually grow closer. However, things take an unexpected turn when Savithiri must stand up to her own senior to rescue her husband from a situation he was never involved in. While dealing with her amateur nature and nervousness, she must find a way to save him and unravel the mystery before it is too late.

Apart from Keerthy Suresh and Mysskin, the film features Charukesh, Bala Saravanan, Shilpa Manjunath, Deepa Shankar, Madhusudhanan, R. Sundarrajan, Maala Parvathi, and others in key roles.

Written and directed by Praveen S. Vijaay, the film is produced by Vedikkaranpatti S. Sakthivel. Sam CS has composed the music and background score, while Arul Vincent serves as the cinematographer and Prasanna GK handles the editing.

Initially scheduled for release on July 24, 2026, the film was postponed to avoid a box-office clash with Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan. As it hits the big screens next week, it will face competition at the box office from Dhanush and Mammootty starrer OM: Chapter 1.

Keerthy Suresh’s work front

Keerthy Suresh was last seen in a co-leading role in Dorothy , starring Rishikanth and Sananth and directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Set in the 1980s, the film follows childhood friends Karthi and Subbu, whose lives take a tragic turn following the mysterious demise of Subbu's sister-in-law, Dorothy. When Subbu reveals her true gender identity, she faces rejection from her family and is forced to leave home. Meanwhile, Veeraiah hires Karthi to end Subbu, but their journey together forces him to confront his feelings for her and make difficult choices.

Looking ahead, Keerthy is set to play a leading role in January 12 Vidudala, which also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film is slated for release on January 12, 2027.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Bouma Twitter Review: 7 Tweets to read before watching Dileesh Pothan’s mystery thriller