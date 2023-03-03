Sati Sulochana: First-ever Kannada talkie film; Kiccha Sudeep says he's proud to be a part of this industry

Sati Sulochana is Kannada's very first talkie film released in theatres on the 3rd of March 1934. Directed by Yaragudipati Varada Rao, Sati Sulochana is based on the character Sulochana from the Ramayana. Well, it has been an amazing 90 years of Kannada cinema. It was 9 decades ago that Kannada Cinema took its first breath. To celebrate the occasion, Sandalwood star Kiccha Sudeep tweeted, “90 amazing years of Kannada Cinema. March 3rd witnessed the 1st ever Kannada release "SatiSulochana".

His tweet further read, “Kudos to all those great legends, and the people behind this wonderful industry to be where it it today. Proud to be a part of this beautiful industry.” Did you know, the shoot of Sati Sulochana was completed in eight weeks flat at a studio in Kolhapur, named the Chhatrapati Cinetone. Actor and director Subbaiah Naidu was seen as Indrajit while actress and singer Tripuramba played the role of Sulochana in the film.

A histrionic giant of theatre and one of the most influential personalities in the history of South Indian cinema, Rattihalli Nagendra Rao followed his dream to make a movie.

Sati Sulochana's unheard story

Not many know, Sati Sulochana witnessed a scary yet magical release. As soon as lights were switched off inside the auditorium of the cinema hall, the audience inside screamed in fear and the projector whirred. However, as soon as the first Kannada word was heard from the screen, the fear of the audience was transformed into joy! It was one magical moment.

Sathi Sulochana was said to be a success and ran a full house for six weeks in Bangalore and in other places in Mysore.

Director Y. V. Rao then made many films in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Konkani, and Kannada. He made significant contributions to South cinema during British rule.

