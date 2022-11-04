Saturday Night Movie Review: Nivin Pauly starrer is a heartfelt tribute to ever-lasting friendships

The friendship road movie template has been the oldest tool in cinematic parlance, to chart stories of individual coming-of-age tales. Saturday Night directed by Roshan Andrews is the latest iteration of the friendship movie told through the lens of modern-day concerns. The film is a straightforward narrative in the earlier half that plays out echoing the tropes of the sub-genre with the wayward group of friends who run from trouble to trouble with only each other to fall back to, that’s the common feeling one gets that soon falters, which propels the obvious descent of the relationships.

This incident drives the events forward and each episode that transpires across the runtime acts as mere filler details put in to reach the payoff of this idea that has reconfigured their standings in life. The film is a hyper-sanitized version of the goofy friendship movie on acid but made by a person in his late forties, a recurring testament to the middling look and feel of the film at places. The film is devoid of any sense of urgency in its visual presentation that we usually see from tales built around friendships and free-spirited chaos.

The story of Saturday Night begins with a humiliating episode in the life of one of the four friends, Justin (Saiju Kurupu) who is disgraced and stripped down by his debtors one fine day, surprisingly a group of his friends from college, over unpaid dues and this rather unrelated event, informs the narrative as the leader of the gang, Stanly (Nivin Pauly) decides to deflect the shame and embarrassment that has disgraced his friend, a plot point that serves as a thematic setup that the film uses to make it its ultimate post credit note; “ friendship is a new madness.”

The filmmaking and philosophical ideas...

Roshan Andrews is too sophisticated and uptight a craftsman to adopt the hip, glossy look of popular films from the sub-genre. He goes in for the gloomy, archaic look for a film that swings hard at a balance between goofy playfulness and urban philosophical enquiry into the mundane, purposelessness of a life devoid of honest companionship and invigorating memories. These thematic elements are not breaking new grounds by way of the screenplay beats, tone or acute human observations one might get from similar films dealing with confused, disoriented individuals united by friendship and the wild detours that lead to self-discovery and reinvention, at a visceral level.

However, the novelty lies in the central character Stanly, a hipster running around with self-help advice from his old-fashioned tape recorder that is the central object, that unites the arc that Stanly undergoes through the two halves. The earlier responsible, caring and honest friend, willing to live by his friends, is replaced by the wild-spirited, quirky and childlike adventure freak. The film is then structured as a series of encounters that the three friends; Stanly, Justin and Ajith (Siju Wilson) go through to trace the youthfulness and genuine care that united them with their best buddy from the past Poocha Sunil ( Aju Varghese) who acts as the central figure whose presence forms the narrative construct, a typical search of sorts.

The central performances…

Nivin Pauly aces the eccentricities and there is a sort of empathy that stems from his over-the-top, funky read on the mental breakdown and subsequent therapeutic journey. The life of the film is held together by Saiju Kurup and Siju Wilson, who engage with the archaic, single-note selfish friend part, and infuses life into the damningly cold and distanced losers who sought a secured life over unadulterated companionship, only to end up being inmates of their own choosing in servile relationships. Aju Varghese to grounds the character of the loafer with much humanity.

The women in the film are mere placeholders, objects of polarity where they are designed as the key bearers to the men’s freedom, as in Ajith’s overtly protective, caring wife played by a wonderfully humorous Grace Anthony and Justin’s girlfriend cum boss. A straight-up toxic partner who gets off by putting down him at work and driving away his last breath of dignity. The counter to these fierce women stereotypes is designed through the character of Vaishnavi (Sania Iyappan), the cliched independent, headstrong, travel freak with ponytails who not so subtly, types out the literal subtext of the film’s central idea as a WhatsApp forward to another character in the latter half. The music by Jakes Bejoy and his score keeps the screenplay from falling into monotony. Saturday Nights promises a fun time at the movies with a hefty touch preaching the importance of living the moment and forgoing stiffness and forgetfulness that accompanies mounting responsibilities and a sense of selfish denial of past pleasures and friendship that lasts.

