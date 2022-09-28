Saturday Night: Two Malayalam actresses sexually harassed during the film’s promotion at a mall

In a shocking piece of news, two Malayalam actresses were sexually harassed during the promotions of the Malayalam film, Saturday Night, at a mall in Kozhikode. Sharing their ordeal on social media, one of the actresses wrote, "After the event, I and one of my co-stars were leaving and some guy misbehaved with my colleague, and she didn't even get a chance to see or react because of the rush and the crowd.”

“After that, I also encountered a similar act of misogyny and I reacted to it in shock as you've watched in the video,” she wrote further in a long post. Going by the viral photos and videos on Twitter, the promotional event at the mall was extremely jam-packed with hundreds pushing each other to get a glimpse of the actors. The security was struggling to handle the crowd.

The actress further shared, "I wish no one has to face this kind of unwanted trauma in their life, for violence against women there will be consequences and actions against these misogynistic individuals."