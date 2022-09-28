Saturday Night: Two Malayalam actresses sexually harassed during the film’s promotion at a mall
Another Malayalam actress present at the promotional event of Saturday Night, also shared a long note in Malayalam. The actress is still in a state of shock.
Trigger Warning
In a shocking piece of news, two Malayalam actresses were sexually harassed during the promotions of the Malayalam film, Saturday Night, at a mall in Kozhikode. Sharing their ordeal on social media, one of the actresses wrote, "After the event, I and one of my co-stars were leaving and some guy misbehaved with my colleague, and she didn't even get a chance to see or react because of the rush and the crowd.”
“After that, I also encountered a similar act of misogyny and I reacted to it in shock as you've watched in the video,” she wrote further in a long post. Going by the viral photos and videos on Twitter, the promotional event at the mall was extremely jam-packed with hundreds pushing each other to get a glimpse of the actors. The security was struggling to handle the crowd.
The actress further shared, "I wish no one has to face this kind of unwanted trauma in their life, for violence against women there will be consequences and actions against these misogynistic individuals."
Another actress, who encountered a similar situation at the event, also shared a long note in Malayalam. “I wish no one has to face this kind of unwanted trauma in their life,” she said and added that the team will take legal action against the individuals.
Nivin Pauly and Aju Varghese also attended the promotional event of Saturday Night which is helmed by Rosshan Andrrews. Saniya Iyappan and Grace Antony are the two lead actresses in the film.
Also Read| BUZZ: Mammootty and The Great Indian Kitchen director Jeo Baby to team up; Jyotika likely to join