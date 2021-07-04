Satya Dev Birthday: Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Tej and other celebs shower him with best wishes
Tollywood star Satya Dev turns a year older today and social media is filled with lovely birthday wishes for him. Not only fans but even celebs and his close friends from the industry are showering him with heartfelt birthday notes. Varun Tej tweeted, "Wishing you great health ,happiness and loads of success! Keep shining!." Others celebs like Tamannaah Bhatia, Sai Dharam Tej, Adivi Sesh and others have also penned birthday wishes for Kshanam actor.
Acharya director Koratala Siva who has quit social media is presenting Satya Dev's next film under Arunachala Creations. Directed by VV Gopala Krishna, the concept poster of the film was released today to celebrate Satya Dev's birthday. He will be seen playing never before seen role in the film and moviegoers are pretty excited to know what's in store for them. The film will have music by Kaala Bhairava, cinematography will be handled by Sunny Kurapati and Navin Nooli is the editor.
Dear @ActorSatyaDev You’re an Actor’s Actor. Looking forward to seeing more remarkable performances. Happy Birthday my friend.
Wishing @ActorSatyaDev a very happy birthday…may you be blessed with loads of happiness love laughter and success…looking forward for some fine performances from you pic.twitter.com/7mfROt5BZs
Happy Birthday @ActorSatyaDev #HappyBirthdaySatyaDev #SatyaDev pic.twitter.com/kRVEzqZqBj
Happy birthday @ActorSatyaDev
Wishing you a wonderful year ahead! pic.twitter.com/HShw9zGJgU
Happy birthday @ActorSatyaDev !!!
Wishing you great health ,happiness and loads of success!
Keep shining!
Meanwhile, the actor is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu has two actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. During his interactive session on Clubhouse, the actor confirmed the news of making his Bollywood debut. He said, "Until now, I haven’t talked about it officially. But I feel that it can’t get better than this. Yes! I am featuring in Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu movie and it marks my Hindi film debut."
