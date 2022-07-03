Satya Dev's First Look from Krishnamma OUT: Is he a friend or a foe? Take your pick

With actor Satya Dev's birthday just around the corner, the makers of his next Krishnamma have dropped the first look for the film. The star looks all intense in the picture, standing amidst the rubble, with a blood-stained weapon in his hand. With a beard and messy hair, he looks all dangerous in the latest avatar. This project will be helmed by VV Gopalakrishna and will be bankrolled by the production house Arunachala Creations.

Sharing the first look from the drama, the makers wrote on Twitter, "A man whose life has the ebbs and flows of a river Here's the first look of #Krishnamma Starring @ActorSatyaDev. Directed by VV Gopalakrishna. Produced by @ArunachalaCOffl. Presented by #KoratalaSiva. #HappyBirthdaySatyaDev."

Check out the first look below:

In the meantime, Satya Dev has also joined the cast of Chiranjeevi starrer Godfather. According to reports, he will be playing an important full-fledged role in this edge-of-the-seat political action thriller.

Sharing his excitement about working with the Megastar, Satya Dev tweeted, “You are a teacher to many like me. As a fan, your name has been on my mind for a long time. Today I had the good fortune to appear with you for a while in Acharya. I had the opportunity to learn from your hard work and discipline. KChiruTweets.” To this, Megastar Chiranjeevi replied, “I'm glad to see you in a short role in #Acharya ... I'm proud to see you in the full-fledged role in the movie #Godfather ... So proud of you. God bless!”

The venture further marks the Tollywood debut of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who will be seen doing a cameo in the flick.

