Satyabhama Teaser OUT: Kajal Aggarwal takes charge as a fierce cop in upcoming movie

Kajal Aggarwal is set to return to the big screen with a bang in her upcoming action film, Satyabhama. The teaser for the film was released on Friday. And, the teaser of Satyabhama shows Kajal Aggarwal playing a fierce police officer who is investigating a murder case linked to a local politician.

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Twitter (now X) to post the teaser and announce its release. The actress shared the teaser video and captioned it as, “కదనరంగాన కాలుమోపింది...సత్యభామ SatyabhamaTeaser out now- https://youtu.be/Bx7TJD5XUBw Queen @MSKajalAggarwal is now the 'Queen of Masses' with Satyabhama."

Kajal Aggarwal drops Satyabhama teaser video

The teaser showcases Kajal's dedicated portrayal of the character, with impressive action sequences, cinematography, and a musical score by Sri Charan Pakala. The film is directed by Akhil Degala and features a screenplay by Sashi Kiran Tikka, known for his work on Major and Goodachari.

More about Kajal Aggarwal's movie Satyabhama

Sharing the teaser on YouTube, the makers wrote, "ACP Satyabhama confronts her haunted past, diving into a high-stakes investigation to find a missing man. As she unravels dark secrets in various towns cloaked in shadows, redemption hangs in the balance. Will she triumph over the past or be consumed by its shadows?"

Satyabhama is said to be a crime thriller which is directed by Akhil Degala. The film is bankrolled by Bobby Tikka, and Srinivas Rao Takkalapelly, under the banner of Aurum Arts. The movie looks like a woman-centric film and the film is scheduled for a Summer 2024 release. It also stars Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Nagineedu, Harshavardhan, Ravi Varma, and Ankith Koyya in pivotal roles. The film was produced under the banner of Aurum Arts by Srinivas Rao Takkalapelly and Bobby Tikka.

Upcoming Projects for Kajal Aggarwal

In addition to Satyabhama, Kajal Aggarwal also has a few other exciting projects in the pipeline. She was recently seen in the Tamil horror film Karungaapiyam, and she will next be seen in the highly anticipated sequel Indian 2, directed by S. Shankar.

Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 film Indian, which was a critical and commercial success. The film brings back the iconic character Senapathy, played by Kamal Haasan, and is expected to continue exploring themes related to corruption and justice.

Indian 2 also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the writing team includes Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu, and Lakshmi Saravanakumar. The film went on floors in 2019, but the shooting was halted in 2020 after a crane collapsed on the set, injuring several people. The film is expected to be released in 2024.

