Satyadev26: Kannada actor Dhananjaya on board for a key role in Satya Dev's next
Dhananjaya also took to Twitter and shared his excitement as he joins the cast of Satya Dev's next Telugu film
Talented Telugu actor Satyadev joined hands with Penguin fame filmmaker Eashvar Karthic for his next, tentatively titled Satyadev26. Today, the makers announced that Kannada actor Dhananjaya joined the cast. He will be seen in a key role and after his blockbuster performance in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, expectations are high for the Kannada star.
Sharing the announcement, makers tweeted, "When the TALENT joins VERSATILITY. The Kannada Sensation,@Dhananjayaka joins @ActorSatyaDev for a Spellbinding Multi Starrer for #Dhananjay26. Shoot begins soon." Dhananjaya also shared his excitement as he took to Twitter and wrote, "Very happy to associate with this wonderful team. More details to be revealed soon."
The movie is touted to be a crime drama. The announcement poster of the Telugu flick features a red theme with a horse. The other cast of the film has not been revealed as of now. The film will be produced by Bala Sundaram and Dinesh Sundaram with Manikantan Krishnamachary taking care of the cinematography. Charan Raj renders soundtracks for the movie, while Anil Krish is the editor. Dialogues for the movie are penned by MeeraqhThe newest venture is likely to be launched shortly.
Meanwhile, Dhanajaya is basking in the grand success of his recent film Monsoon Raga, which was released in theatres and is receiving a heartwarming response from the audiences. Starring Dhananjay and Rachitha Ram in lead roles, the Kannada movie Monsoon Raaga is a calm and breezy romantic film that will entertain the audience in every possible way as Pinkvilla wrote in their review.
