Satyadev26: Kannada actor Dhananjaya on board for a key role in Satya Dev's next

Talented Telugu actor Satyadev joined hands with Penguin fame filmmaker Eashvar Karthic for his next, tentatively titled Satyadev26. Today, the makers announced that Kannada actor Dhananjaya joined the cast. He will be seen in a key role and after his blockbuster performance in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, expectations are high for the Kannada star.

Sharing the announcement, makers tweeted, "When the TALENT joins VERSATILITY. The Kannada Sensation,@Dhananjayaka joins @ActorSatyaDev for a Spellbinding Multi Starrer for #Dhananjay26. Shoot begins soon." Dhananjaya also shared his excitement as he took to Twitter and wrote, "Very happy to associate with this wonderful team. More details to be revealed soon."