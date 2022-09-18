Satyadev26: Satya Dev joins hands with director Eashvar Karthic for 'Crime, action like never before' film

Satya Dev has managed to create a loyal fanbase for himself in Tollywood with some great performances over the years. Now, the versatile star has embarked on a new journey. He has announced a new project with a novel storyline. Sharing the exciting news on Twitter, the makers of this untitled drama penned, "A Crime, Action Like Never Before Here’s the Announcement of #SatyaDev26 ing ‘The Versatile’ @ActorSatyaDev, Directed by @EashvarKarthic, DOP @mk10kchary, Music #CharanRaj Editor @anilkrish88, Produced by @BalaSundarm_OT #DineshSundaram in @OldTownPictures."

Named SatyaDev26 temporarily, the film will mark the primary venture of the production banner Old Town Pictures. Directed by Penguin fame filmmaker Eashvar Karthic, the movie is touted to be a crime drama. The announcement poster of the Telugu flick features a red theme with a horse. The other cast of the film has not been revealed as of now.