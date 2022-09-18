Satyadev26: Satya Dev joins hands with director Eashvar Karthic for 'Crime, action like never before' film
Actor Satya Dev has announced his latest project with filmmaker Eashvar Karthic.
Satya Dev has managed to create a loyal fanbase for himself in Tollywood with some great performances over the years. Now, the versatile star has embarked on a new journey. He has announced a new project with a novel storyline. Sharing the exciting news on Twitter, the makers of this untitled drama penned, "A Crime, Action Like Never Before Here’s the Announcement of #SatyaDev26 ing ‘The Versatile’ @ActorSatyaDev, Directed by @EashvarKarthic, DOP @mk10kchary, Music #CharanRaj Editor @anilkrish88, Produced by @BalaSundarm_OT #DineshSundaram in @OldTownPictures."
Named SatyaDev26 temporarily, the film will mark the primary venture of the production banner Old Town Pictures. Directed by Penguin fame filmmaker Eashvar Karthic, the movie is touted to be a crime drama. The announcement poster of the Telugu flick features a red theme with a horse. The other cast of the film has not been revealed as of now.
Bala Sundaram and Dinesh Sundaram will back the movie whereas Manikantan Krishnamachary will head the Cinematography department. While Charan Raj is on board the team as the music composer, Anil Krish will edit the flick. In addition to this, the dialogues for the film have been provided by Meeraqh. The newest venture is likely to be launched shortly.
Additionally, Satya Dev will also essay a crucial role in Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer GodFather. A remake of Mohanlal-led Lucifer, the drama is scheduled to hit the silver screens on the 5th of October this year.
He will also be sharing screen space with Tamannaah Bhatia in the romantic entertainer, Gurtunda Seetakalam. This Nagasekhar's directorial will reach the cinema halls on the 23rd of September this year.
