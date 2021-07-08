Satyadev's Thimmarusu to release on July 30; First Telugu movie to hit theatres post lockdown

Satyadev’s next movie Thimmarusu, directed by Sharan Koppisetty is the first Telugu movie to release in theatres post the second wave of coronavirus lockdown. The film will be released on July 30, 2021.

Satyadev Kancharana is one of the finest actors in Tollywood and there is definitely no denying that. His splendid performance in the recently released film Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya proves his caliber as an actor. The actor is back with his next Telugu film, which is titled Thimmarusu and directed by Sharan Koppisetty. The makers took to Twitter and officially announced the release date of Thimmarusu.

Tipped to be a legal thriller, Thimmarusu is all set to hit the big screens on July 30, 2021. The second wave of Coronavirus seems to slow down a bit and things are getting back to normal. With the movie theatres opening, Thimmarusu is the first Telugu movie to release in theatres post lockdown. Satyadev as a righteous lawyer who fights hard for justice in the world of corrupted jurisdiction is engaging to watch.

Check out the official announcement below:

Also Read: Nivetha Pethuraj flaunts her adventurous side by taking her sports car for ride; Shares PHOTOS

Thimmarusu is directed by Sharan Koppisetty of Kirrak Party (2018) fame. Priyanka Jawalkar is the leading lady. Music is by Sricharan Pakala. Thimmarusu is produced by Mahesh S. Koneru and Yarabolu Srujan under the banners of East Coast Productions and S Originals respectively. Apart from this, Satyadev is pairing opposite Tamannaah for the romantic drama movie Gurthunda Seethakalam, directed by Nagashekar. This movie is a remake of the Kannada film Love Mocktail (2020) and is co produced by Nagasekhar along with Bhavana Ravi.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×