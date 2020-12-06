Savitri's Birth Anniversary: When Keerthy Suresh almost rejected playing the acting legend in Mahanati

From the rise and fall as the silver-screen icon to her marriage and controversy with Gemini Ganesan, Keerthy Suresh starrer Mahanati, which is a biopic on legend Savitri, revealed it all.

Savitri Ganesan was one of the finest actresses of the Indian cinema and reportedly, the first Indian heroine to be honoured with a biopic titled, Mahanati. Released in 2018, the film featured Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role as acting legend Savitri. Titled Mahanati Telugu, the biopic was titled Nadigaiyar Thilagam in Tamil. Savitri, born on December 1936, had ruled the film industry for decades. She started from 1950 and lasted until the late 80s. Her biopic revealed every detail about her personal and professional life. From the rise and fall as the silver-screen icon to her marriage and controversy with Gemini Ganesan, Mahanati revealed it all.

Today on her birthday anniversary, let's take a look at how Keerthy Suresh had almost rejected to playing this legendary actress on the big screen. In a throwback interview to The Hindu, Keerthy shared that she almost said ‘no’ to the dream role of Savitri as she was not sure if she could do justice to her. "I was not sure if I could do justice to the legendary star. I am just starting my career and I was nervous if I could pull it off," said the National Award-winning actress. The actress further went on to add that she is glad that director Nag Ashwin decided to cast her in the film in spite of her declining the role in the first attempt.

It was Keerthy's mother who pushed her to take a chance with Mahanati. "My mother was a fan of Savitri amma’s work and she told me, ‘You have to do this film’. So, I went back to Nagi (Ashwin) and told him my misgivings," Keerthy had revealed in an interview during the film's release.

The Rang De actress won 'Best Actress' title at the 66th National Film Awards for 'Mahanati'. The critically acclaimed film also featured Dulquer Salmaan and Samantha Akkineni in supporting roles.

Credits :The Hindu

