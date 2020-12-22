Sayyeshaa dancing with her love Arya in this stunning photo from a party is all thing love

Sayyeshaa and Arya look stunning together in the latest photo and are a match made in heaven.

Arya and Sayyeshaa, who tied the knot in March 2019, are one of the most adorable pairs in the South Indian film industry. The couple has been setting major relationship goals with their stunning photos on social media. Their cute chemistry has always grabbed the eyeballs and their latest picture is sure to leave you mesmerised. Sayyeshaa took to social media and shared a picture of herself handing with her love Arya at the party. The duo looks stunning and like a match made in heaven. Sayyeshaa opted a black tube dress that she accessorised with a diamond neckpiece while Arya was seen wearing a floral shirt.

Recently, on Arya's birthday, the actress shared a romantic picture alongside a sweet little note that read: Happy birthday to the man I proudly call mine! I love you forever!". The couple met for the first time on the sets of their film Ghajinikanth. They became good friends and well, rest is history. Ahead of their wedding last year, the couple released a joint statement on social media that read, "With the blessings of our parents and family, we are delighted to share with you the most beautiful day of our lives. We are getting married this March! We seek your love and blessings in our new journey of happiness and togetherness. Arya and Sayyeshaa."

Meanwhile, check out their latest picture below:

On the work front, Arya recently wrapped up Pa Ranjith's Sarpatta Parambarai. Produced by K9 Studios, the upcoming film has music by Santhosh Narayanan.

