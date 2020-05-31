Sayyeshaa misses being a water baby as she shares a throwback pic of her fun pool time

South beauty Sayyeshaa took to social media and shared a few photos from her beach holiday as she misses being a water baby amid lockdown.

As it is nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, people are missing the good old days, especially, their summer holidays. Celebrities are also sharing throwback vacay photos and reminiscing the good old days. Recently, South beauty Sayyeshaa took to social media and shared a few photos from her beach holiday as she misses being a water baby amid lockdown and we totally relate to her. One can see in the picture, Sayyeshaa Saigal enjoying her time in the pool and she looks hot in a halter neck swimwear.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the actress wrote, "I miss the water." The picture was taken by her husband Arya during their Bali holiday. This killer pose in the middle of the pool is all we are dreaming about during the quarantine period. We just can't get over this beautiful picture of Sayyeshaa. On the personal front, Arya and Sayyeshaa had a dreaming wedding in March last year, attended by many close friends from Kollywood and Hindi film industry.

On the work front, Sayyeshaa will be seen next in Shakti Soundar Rajan’s Teddy. The film will see real-life couple Arya and Sayyeshaa sharing the screen space for the first time after their marriage. Though the two featured in Suriya’s last film Kaappaan, Teddy happens to be their first full-fledged film as lead stars post marriage. Teddy is being bankrolled by Gnanavel Raja for the Studio Green banner.

Credits :Instagram

