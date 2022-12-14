Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya's daughter Ariana's FIRST photos are totally worth the wait

Sayyessha and Arya welcomed their first child, Ariana in July 2021. As we all know, celebrities are very protective of their kids when it comes to paparazzi culture and hence, they decided to keep their daughter away from the media glare and social media for a year. Finally, the Kollywood couple has introduced their daughter to the world and the photos are worth the way.

One can see, Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya are holding their bundle of joy, daughter Ariana as they pose for a picture-perfect photo. The other photo sees Arya holding his little princess in his arms and it is too cute for words. Sharing these photos on Arya's birthday recently, Sayyeshaa wrote, "Meet our baby girl Ariana". As celebrity parents, they did everything to keep their daughter away from the media spotlight and social media trolls.