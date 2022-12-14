Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya's daughter Ariana's FIRST photos are totally worth the wait
One can see, Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya holding their bundle of joy, daughter Ariana as they pose for a picture-perfect family photo.
Sayyessha and Arya welcomed their first child, Ariana in July 2021. As we all know, celebrities are very protective of their kids when it comes to paparazzi culture and hence, they decided to keep their daughter away from the media glare and social media for a year. Finally, the Kollywood couple has introduced their daughter to the world and the photos are worth the way.
One can see, Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya are holding their bundle of joy, daughter Ariana as they pose for a picture-perfect photo. The other photo sees Arya holding his little princess in his arms and it is too cute for words. Sharing these photos on Arya's birthday recently, Sayyeshaa wrote, "Meet our baby girl Ariana". As celebrity parents, they did everything to keep their daughter away from the media spotlight and social media trolls.
Sayyessha and Arya's daughter, Ariana
Sayyessha and Arya fell in love on the sets of their film Ghajinikanth. The couple made it official only a few days ahead of their marriage with a statement that read, "With the blessings of our parents and family, we are delighted to share with you the most beautiful day of our lives. We are getting married this March! We seek your love and blessings in our new journey of happiness and togetherness."
While Sayyessha has taken a break from work, Arya is busy with his upcoming film 'Arya 34', which has been titled 'Kather Basha Endra Muthuramalingam'. Directed by Muthaiya, the music is composed by GV Prakash.
