Sayyeshaa Saigal to feature in Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film with director Boyapati Srinu

The latest news reports state that Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film will feature the stunning actress Sayyeshaa Saigal as the female lead. The makers of the upcoming Boyapati Srinu directorial announced the exciting news on their official Twitter handle. The tweet by Dwaraka Creations read, "Welcoming beautiful & talented actress @sayyeshaa on board for #BB3. Looking forward to seeing you soon on sets. #BalayyaBoyapati3 #NandamuriBalakrishna #BoyapatiSrinu @MusicThaman #MiryalaRavinderReddy @dwarakacreation."

The news reports state that the southern beauty Sayyeshaa Saigal will essay the love interest of the lead character essayed by Nandamuri Balakrishna. The gorgeous actress Sayyeshaa Saigal features in the Suriya starrer called Kaappaan. The upcoming film helmed by Boyapati Srinu has not yet been titled officially. But the upcoming drama is tentatively called #BB3. The much awaited flick with popular actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead reportedly went on floor in the month of March. The upcoming film's shooting was stopped due to the COVID 19 outbreak.

The news reports about the Nandamuri Balakrishna and Sayyeshaa Saigal starrer is expected to be a complete entertainer with good dosage of action sequences. The fans and followers of the sultry diva Sayyeshaa Saigal are eagerly looking forward to seeing her on the big screen in the highly anticipated Boyapati Srinu film.

