Sayyeshaa Saigal shares cosy pictures with Arya from their romantic getaway in Maldives; Check it out

After wrapping up the shooting of their upcoming film Teddy, Arya took off to Maldives with his actress-wife to celebrate his birthday. Check out their photos here.

The real-life couple Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal are currently holidaying in Maldives and their stunning pictures are setting major relationship goals. After wrapping up the shooting of their upcoming film Teddy, Arya took off to Maldives with his actress-wife to celebrate his birthday. Sayyeshaa Saigal took to Instagram and shared cosy pictures with Arya from their romantic getaway in Maldives and it's all things cute. From their first time underwater diving to enjoying cycling together by the beach, Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya are having the best time of their life.

Wishing her hubby Arya on his birthday, Sayyeshaa shared a romantic picture of them along with a note that read: "Happy birthday my jaan! @aryaoffl You are the most incredible man I know! I pray that you get everything best! I love you so much!." The stunning actress also shared a couple of pictures from their first time diving. She wrote, "Our first time diving! An experience that I’ll treasure forever! Unbelievably calming, and a whole new world altogether!."

Talking about their upcoming film Teddy, the film is being bankrolled by Gnanavel Raja for the Studio Green banner. The shooting has been done in Chennai and exotic locations of Europe. Fans are eagerly looking forward to catch sizzling chemistry of the real-life couple as this happens to be their first film together in the lead roles, post marriage.

Credits :Instagram

