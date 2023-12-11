Sayyeshaa showers love on husband Arya's birthday with a heartwarming video

Sayyeshaa, who made her debut in the Telugu film Akhil alongside Akhil Akkineni, married her husband, Tamil actor Arya, in 2019. Today, on Arya's birthday, Sayyeshaa took to Instagram to share an adorable video featuring herself, Arya, and their daughter Ariana.

The Shivaay movie actress captioned the video as “Happy Birthday to the most amazing man who I proudly call my husband! Thank you for being mine. I love you forever!” along with red hearts and evil eyes on the post.

The heartwarming video showcased adorable family moments of the Kadaikutty Singammovie actress, Sarpatta Parambarai movie actor along with their daughter Ariana from vacation snapshots to never-before-seen photos of the couple. It also included a special picture of Arya receiving an award from the Tamil government, recognizing his passion for cycling adventures.

Check out the birthday post of Arya posted by his wife Sayyeshaa below

More about Arya and Sayyeshaa's marriage

Arya and Sayyeshaa found love while working on the film Gajinikanth and tied the knot in a grand ceremony at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad in March 2019. Their love story blossomed into a beautiful family with the arrival of their daughter, Ariana, on July 24, 2021.

The couple revealed their daughter's name, which means very holy in Greek, on Arya's birthday. Sayyeshaa shared the first glimpse of their little one by posting adorable photos on social media, showcasing a touching picture of Arya holding Ariana in his arms.

Upcoming Projects of Arya

Arya takes on a central role in the upcoming Telugu film Saindhav, marking Venkatesh Daggubati's 75th film and directed by the talented Sailesh Kolanu. The film promises thrilling action sequences and is set to release on January 13, 2024, electrifying fans with its high-octane entertainment.

Starring alongside Arya are renowned actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, and Andrea Jeremiah. Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli, the film boasts the captivating music of Santosh Narayanan, making it a must-watch for movie enthusiasts.

