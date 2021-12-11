Sayyeshaa wishes 'baby daddy' Arya on his birthday with beautiful throwback photos: You are irreplaceable

Kollywood star Arya turns a year older today, December 11 and fans are showering their favourite actor with immense love and wishes on social media. Actress and wife Sayyeshaa also penned a beautiful birthday note for Arya alongside a few throwback photos.

Sharing it on Twitter, she wrote, "Happy Birthday baby daddy!! You are irreplaceable in our lives! Thank you for being youuu! May you get all of God’s treasures!!." Sayyeshaa and Arya welcomed their first child, a baby girl in July.

It was actor Vishal who had confirmed the news first about Arya and Sayyeshaa being blessed with a baby girl. Vishal had tweeted: "So Happy to break this news. Great to be an Uncle. My Bro Jammy (Arya) & Sayyeshaa r blessed with a #BabyGirl. Uncontrollable emotions rite now in midst of the shoot. Always wish de best 4 them. Inshallah, GB de new Born, my baby girl @sayyeshaa & @arya_offl for taking a new responsibility as a dad (sic)."

Meanwhile, check out Sayyeshaa's birthday post for husband Arya:

Happy Birthday baby daddy!! You are irreplaceable in our lives! Thank you for being youuu! May you get all of God’s treasures!! @arya_offl pic.twitter.com/ywLG3GCLAs — Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) December 11, 2021

On Daughters' Day 2021, Arya shared a selfie of himself and revealed the name of their newborn. He wrote, "2 months of being Dad". He also revealed the name of their baby girl with hashtag #Ariana. It is a Greek origin name that means 'very holy'.

