Sayyeshaa wishes husband Arya on his birthday with a stunning photo: To the man I proudly call mine

Today on Arya's birthday, wife Sayyeshaa Saigal penned a sweet note for him to celebrate the occasion.

Kollywood star Arya and his actor-wife Sayyeshaa are one of the most adorable couples of Kollywood industry. From sharing romantic pictures to being by each other's side at every moment, Sayyeshaa and Arya are goals. Today on Arya's birthday, Sayyeshaa Saigal penned a sweet note for him to celebrate the occasion. The young actress took to Twitter and shared a super stylish and stunning picture of them and wrote, "Happy birthday to the man I proudly call mine! I love you forever." Arya celebrates his 40th birthday today, and fans across the country are showering him with lovely wishes on social media.

Many celebs from the film industry also wished Arya on his special day. Khushbu Sundar shared a throwback picture of herself with the birthday and wrote, "Jammmmmyyyyy wishing you a very very happy birthday. Have a blast. And thank you for the beautiful eve.."

Gautham Karthik also tweeted, "Wishing a very VERY Happy Birthday to one of the most awesome people I know! Happy birthday @arya_offl bro! Have a super one!."

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, Arya rings in his birthday with Pa Ranjith and Sarpatta Parambarai cast and crew. Produced by K9 Studios, the upcoming film has music by Santhosh Narayanan.

Credits :Twitter

