SC refuses bail grant to producer-actor Vijay Babu, accused in a rape case

Malayalam filmmaker and actor Vijay Babu was recently arrested by the Kerala Police for allegedly assaulting an actress. Now according to the latest update on the rape case, the Supreme Court, on Wednesday, refused to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to Vijay Babu by the high court. He has also been asked not to leave Kerala without prior permission.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari also stated that Vijay Babu cannot tamper with any evidence or harass the victim in any manner. In addition, he has been asked to restrain from posting anything on social media.

Vijay Babu was granted anticipatory bail on June 22, on the basis that he surrenders himself to investigating officer (IO) on June 27 for 7-day interrogation. The HC granted permission to the investigation team to question the actor for 7 days, until July 3 from 9 AM- 6 PM.

In his plea before the court, Babu Babu said that the rape case has been filed to blackmail and tarnish his image for the sake of publicity.

As stated in the earlier reports, Vijay Babu had absconded to Dubai. He returned to India when his passport was banned. On May 30, the Kerala High Court granted the accused interim pre-arrest bail.

The complainant who is a Malayalam actress alleged that she has been sexually assaulted by Vijay Babu several times in a flat in Kochi. Soon after the charges, Vijay Babu in a Facebook live denied the allegations and said he is the victim in this case. He also named the actress openly on social media.

Meanwhile, reportedly, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) before the actor's arrest stated in its general body meeting that no action will be taken against Vijay Babu till the court's final judgment.