Scene 2nd Single OUT: Suriya goes flying ‘Aeroplane’ in love for Nazriya Nazim Fahadh in new track by Sushin Shyam

Scene, starring Suriya in the lead role, is an action-comedy film slated for a theatrical release on November 6, 2026, coinciding with Diwali. Just a couple of weeks ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled the film's second single, titled Aeroplane, composed by Sushin Shyam.

Scene 2nd Single: Suriya goes gaga in love track from Jithu Madhavan directorial

The latest track from Scene , titled Aeroplane, features Suriya's character, Inbaraj, going head over heels in love with Maya, played by Nazriya Nazim Fahadh. Composed by Sushin Shyam, the peppy track captures the protagonist's excitement and affection as he finds himself falling deeper in love. Gaana Bala has lent his voice to the song, while Rajpriyan has penned the lyrics.

Check out the track here:

The makers released the film's teaser, confirming its title and Diwali release date. The teaser introduces Suriya as Inbaraj, an eccentric and unpredictable officer. Although he is skilled at catching criminals, his unconventional approach to the job often sees him disregarding rules, codes, and ethics. With its quirky protagonist and humorous tone, Scene appears to share the distinctive style of Jithu Madhavan's previous film, Aavesham.

The film's soundtrack and background score are composed by Sushin Shyam, with the title teaser featuring a punchy theme that complements its narrative.

Apart from Suriya and Nazriya Nazim Fahadh , the film features Naslen, who is expected to play an antagonist. The supporting cast includes Anandaraj, Lal, John Vijay, Raj Priyan, Mathialaghan, and others in key roles.

Earlier, the makers also released another single from the film, titled Aathi Iva Yaraa.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya was last seen in the romantic drama Vishwanath & Sons, directed by Venky Atluri and co-starring Mamitha Baiju. The film follows Sanjay Vishwanath, a successful industrialist who becomes a father through surrogacy and later bonds with Maddy, a medical student.

Despite their age difference, they develop feelings for each other but do not end up together. Years later, Maddy reconnects with Sanjay and his child, leaving their future uncertain.

Apart from the lead duo, the film features Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Sunil Reddy, Harika, Nassar, Rajiv Menon, and others in key roles. It is available to stream on Netflix.

Following Scene, the actor will appear in the lead role in the tentatively titled SuriyaXHombale (Suriya48), directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Hombale Films. The movie also features Kayadu Lohar and Yogi Babu in key roles.

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