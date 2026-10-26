Scene Glimpse: Suriya commands ultimate respect as jolly and intelligent officer searching for another genius

Scene, starring Suriya in the lead role, is slated for a theatrical release on November 6, 2026, coinciding with Diwali. Directed by Aavesham fame Jithu Madhavan, the makers have unveiled an entertaining glimpse of Suriya as DSP Inbaraj.

Scene Glimpse: Suriya commands ultimate respect as a jolly-good officer

In the 1-minute-and-4-second glimpse from Scene , Suriya is introduced as DSP Inbaraj, a police officer investigating a case during the COVID-19 outbreak. Known for his cheerful personality, he cracks jokes even while dealing with a major incident, offering a glimpse of his intelligence and distinctive approach to the investigation.

Accompanied by an energetic score from Sushin Shyam, the glimpse concludes with a voice-over by Naslen’s character, Eeswaran, who says, “Innum Mudiyala…” (It is not over yet).

Watch the Scene’s Glimpse

The track featured in the glimpse is titled “Respectaa,” crooned by Arivu, with lyrics penned by Vaasi. Apart from Suriya and Naslen , the film also stars Nazriya Nazim Fahadh in a co-lead role, alongside Anandraj, Lal, Raj Priyan, and others in key roles.

Written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, the upcoming film is produced by Jyotika and Suriya under the banner of Zhagaram Studios.

In a recent interview with Vikatan, director Jithu Madhavan opened up about the film’s premise. He revealed that the story follows a former officer who is assigned to track down an old identity. With no team available to assist him, the officer decides to assemble one himself, bringing together a group of unconventional individuals.

The director further explained that living and working with the unusual team proves challenging, particularly when they attempt to solve the case. Meanwhile, their rival team is highly organised. The film explores the quirky team’s investigation, the relationships between its members, and the humorous situations that arise along the way. Jithu Madhavan also described it as a film that families can enjoy together.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya was last seen in the romantic drama Vishwanath & Sons, directed by Venky Atluri and co-starring Mamitha Baiju. The film follows Sanjay Vishwanath, a successful industrialist who becomes a father through surrogacy and later develops a close bond with Maddy, a medical student.

Despite their significant age difference, the two develop romantic feelings for each other but ultimately do not end up together. Years later, Maddy reconnects with Sanjay and his child, leaving their future open-ended.

The film also features Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Sunil Reddy, Harika, Nassar, and Rajiv Menon in key roles. It is available to stream on Netflix.

Following Scene, Suriya is set to headline the tentatively titled SuriyaXHombale, also known as Suriya48. Directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Hombale Films, the upcoming film also features Kayadu Lohar and Yogi Babu in key roles.

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