Scene Movie Review: Suriya's charm and swag turn this dark comedy into a fun entertainer, breaking his flawless image

Scene, starring Suriya in the lead role, is the actor's third theatrical release this year, following films like Karuppu and Vishwanath and Sons. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film features Nazriya Nazim Fahadh and Naslen in prominent roles.

If you're planning to watch the film in theatres, here's the Pinkvilla review.

The Plot

Scene follows a senior officer who recruits the eccentric and unpredictable Inbaraj, an unconventional officer with a mysterious past, to take on a dangerous former officer after the department refuses to intervene.

Forced to operate without official support, Inbaraj assembles a quirky team, including Maya, whose hidden abilities prove crucial to the search. However, their mission takes an unexpected turn when they come up against a highly disciplined rival team led by Eswaran, a cold-blooded and calculating individual who turns the search into a fight for survival.

What works in Scene

Scene delivers a refreshing dose of entertainment as Suriya steps away from his conventional hero image to embrace a deeply flawed character. As Inbaraj, he is eccentric, unpredictable, and effortlessly charismatic, with his quirky mannerisms, impeccable comic timing, and energetic screen presence making for an entertaining watch.

Naslen also makes a striking impression as the antagonist Eswaran. His chillingly controlled performance creates a compelling psychological battle with Suriya. Nazriya Nazim breaks away from conventional roles with impressive action sequences and a strong screen presence. The cat-and-mouse game between the lead characters remains one of the film's biggest highlights.

Moreover, the chemistry between Suriya and Nazriya adds a refreshing dynamic, with the latter's natural charm shining through as always.

Director Jithu Madhavan brings his signature blend of dark comedy, quirky characters, and chaotic storytelling to the film. An unexpected twist early in the narrative completely changes its trajectory, while the second half picks up pace with intense confrontations and a couple of surprising cameos.

Sushin Shyam's music is another major strength, with a groovy and atmospheric score that complements the film's dark, eccentric tone without relying on conventional mass-music formulas.

Watch the trailer here:

What doesn’t work in Scene

Despite its entertaining moments, Scene takes considerable time to establish its rhythm, with the first half occasionally struggling to balance its eccentric humour with the central search. The transition from the relatively slow, comedy-driven opening to the intense, fast-paced second half also feels somewhat abrupt.

The screenplay occasionally relies on convenient coincidences to overcome investigative hurdles, weakening the thriller's overall believability. While the humour surrounding the central search works well, several secondary comedy tracks, particularly those involving supporting characters, feel generic and forced.

The film also struggles at times to maintain a consistent tonal balance between chaotic comedy and the serious nature of its thriller elements, resulting in occasional tonal shifts. Furthermore, despite the promising setup of Inbaraj's quirky squad, a few members remain underdeveloped and serve primarily as sources of background humour rather than contributing meaningfully to the narrative.

The Performances

Suriya delivers one of his most unconventional and experimental performances in recent years, completely shedding his usual righteous mass-hero image. His portrayal of an eccentric, flawed, and unpredictable cop stands out through effortless swagger, quirky body language, and physical comedy. His energetic screen presence makes the character instantly memorable.

Naslen is a major surprise, making a remarkable transition from his familiar boy-next-door roles to a chilling antagonist. His calm and menacing portrayal is particularly impressive. He holds his own against Suriya, which itself is a big deal.

Nazriya Nazim Fahadh makes a powerful return to Tamil cinema after 12 years with a refreshing and impactful performance. Moving beyond conventional heroine stereotypes, she emerges as an integral part of the film, earning her own impressive action moments and showcasing excellent screen presence.

The Verdict

Scene is a stylish and chaotic entertainer that blends dark comedy and high-energy action, powered by Suriya's uninhibited performance. Despite its uneven pacing and occasional narrative flaws, it remains a thoroughly enjoyable theatrical experience, especially for fans.

If you’re expecting another Aavesham from the director, this is not that, but it is still a fun and engaging entertainer.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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