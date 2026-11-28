Scene, starring Suriya in the lead role, was released in theaters on November 6, 2026. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, it seems that the latest film will hit the streaming space soon. Here are the details.

Scene on OTT

According to online media reports, including The Indian Express, Scene will release on OTT on December 4, 2026. Earlier, the streaming space had confirmed that it had gained the digital rights to the film prior to its theatrical release.

However, an official update on the movie’s digital premiere is yet to be made.

More about Scene

Set in Idukki, Scene begins with Eeswaran, a young boy who offers to help a group dispose of a body after revealing that he had arrived to bury his own father. Years later, celebrated officer Inbaraj, aka Inba, considers resigning from the force as his eyesight deteriorates, leaving him with only 10% vision. However, a new incident resembling the work of the infamous Perfume K*ller, Victor, prompts him to search, suspecting Victor may have been wrongly accused.

With the help of his assistant Maya, his amnesiac father Irudhayaraj, and his drunk mother Selvi, Inba uncovers a series of staged incidents orchestrated by Eeswaran, now a professional hunter responsible for over a hundred victims. Despite his visual impairment, Inba eventually outsmarts and apprehends Eeswaran. He later returns to his position with Maya as his assistant, embracing assistive devices. However, news of Victor's escape signals the beginning of another pursuit.

The film stars Suriya in the lead role, with Nazriya Nazim Fahadh and Naslen as the co-leads. Apart from the main leads, the movie has Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Gajaraj, Anuradha Sridhar, and more in key roles. Additionally, the film features cameo appearances by Tovino Thomas and Jyotika.

Written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film features dialogues penned by Parithabangal fame Dravid Selvam. Co-produced by Suriya , Jyotika, and Jaishree Damodaran under the banner of Zhagaram Studios, Sushin Shyam composed the musical tracks and score.

Moreover, cinematography was handled by Vineeth Augustian and edited by Ajmal Sabu.

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