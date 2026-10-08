Scene Song Aathi Iva Yarraa Out: Suriya, Nazriya Nazim’s funky track gets a fun gamer twist

Scene, starring Suriya in the lead role, is an upcoming action entertainer, directed by Aavesham fame Jithu Madhavan. Slated to release in theaters for November 6, 2026, the makers have unveiled the first single, Aathi Iva Yarraa, from the film.

Scene 1st Single: Suriya starrer track Aathi Iva Yarraa

Taking it online, the makers of Scene shared the first single Aathi Iva Yarraa, composed by Sushin Shyam. Marking the composer’s debut in Tamil cinema, the track captures the signature style of his electronic pop funk coupled with a classical instrument. The track is sung by Rajpriyan, who has penned the lyrics as well.

Check it out here:

Apart from serving as an introductory track for Nazriya Nazim Fahadh ’s character, the lyrical promo video features a gamer-like twist while dropping a few glimpses of Suriya’s curly hair and punkish look.

Earlier, the team had released the teaser for the film, confirming its title and release date for Diwali. In the teaser, Suriya is introduced as Inbaraj, an erratic and quirky cop. While he is adept at capturing convicts, the character is an unconventional official who is unable to follow rules and pays little attention to codes and ethics. With a fun nature and quirky personality, Scene seems to share a similar aesthetic with Jithu Madhavan’s previous release, Aavesham.

The movie’s musical tracks and score are composed by Sushin Shyam, with the title teaser offering a punchy theme that fits the narrative. Apart from Suriya and Nazriya, the film will feature Naslen, who is expected to play an antagonist.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya was last seen in the romantic drama Vishwanath & Sons, directed by Venky Atluri and co-starring Mamitha Baiju. The film follows Sanjay Vishwanath, a successful industrialist who becomes a father through surrogacy and later bonds with Maddy, a medical student.

Despite their age difference, they develop feelings for each other but do not end up together. Years later, Maddy reconnects with Sanjay and his child, leaving their future uncertain.

Apart from the lead duo, the film features Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Sunil Reddy, Harika, Nassar, Rajiv Menon, and others in key roles. It is available to stream on Netflix.

Following Scene, the actor will appear in the lead role in the tentatively titled SuriyaXHombale (Suriya48), directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Hombale Films. The movie also features Kayadu Lohar and Yogi Babu in key roles.

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