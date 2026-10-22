Scene: Suriya starrer introduces Naslen as Eeswaran, a charming villain in action comedy flick

Suriya is gearing up for his third theatrical release of 2026, Scene, which is slated to hit theatres on November 6, 2026. Directed by Aavesham fame Jithu Madhavan, the film has unveiled a new character teaser introducing Naslen as Eeswaran, its primary antagonist.

Scene: Suriya starrer introduces Naslen as Eeswaran

In the 45-second character teaser, Naslen is introduced as Eeswaran, a seemingly cheerful young man who speaks with his trademark charm. However, when Suriya’s character, Inbaraj, discusses the mysterious, “faceless” enemy they are hunting, Eeswaran’s menacing side comes to the forefront, hinting at his ruthless nature as he casually holds a lollipop.

Watch the teaser here:

In a recent interview with Vikatan, director Jithu Madhavan opened up about the film’s premise. He revealed that the story follows a former officer who is assigned to search for an old identity. With no team available to assist him, the officer decides to assemble one himself, bringing together a group of unconventional individuals.

The director further explained that living and working with the unusual team proves challenging, particularly when they attempt to solve the case. Meanwhile, their rival team is highly organised. The film explores the quirky team’s investigation, the relationships between its members and the humorous situations that arise along the way. Jithu Madhavan also described it as a story that families can enjoy together.

The film’s soundtrack and background score are composed by Sushin Shyam. The latest teaser features an energetic track that adds to the excitement surrounding Naslen’s character.

Besides Suriya and Naslen, the film features Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, Anandaraj, Lal, John Vijay, Raj Priyan and Mathialaghan in key roles.

Suriya and Naslen’s work front

Suriya was last seen in the romantic drama Vishwanath & Sons, directed by Venky Atluri and co-starring Mamitha Baiju. The film follows Sanjay Vishwanath, a successful industrialist who becomes a father through surrogacy and later develops a close bond with Maddy, a medical student.

Despite their significant age difference, the two develop romantic feelings for each other but ultimately do not end up together. Years later, Maddy reconnects with Sanjay and his child, leaving their future open-ended.

The film also features Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Sunil Reddy, Harika, Nassar and Rajiv Menon in key roles. It is available to stream on Netflix.

Following Scene, Suriya is set to headline the tentatively titled SuriyaXHombale (also known as Suriya 48). Directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Hombale Films, the upcoming film also features Kayadu Lohar and Yogi Babu in key roles.

Meanwhile, Naslen is set to appear in a lead role in Bachelor Party Deux, an upcoming film directed by Amal Neerad. The film also stars Kunchacko Boban, Soubin Shahir and Tovino Thomas, among others.

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