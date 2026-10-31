Scene Trailer Review: Suriya’s quirkiness makes him perfect match for Naslen’s psych mode; Drops homage to Thalapathy Vijay

Suriya starrer Scene is slated for a theatrical release on November 6, 2026, coinciding with Diwali this year. Now, the makers have unveiled the film’s trailer, promising a fun-filled and action-packed entertainer.

Scene Trailer Review

Running for 2 minutes and 40 seconds, the trailer introduces Suriya as officer Inbaraj, a cop known for his impressive search skills but also for his unruly, disrespectful, and bratty behavior. Paying homage to Thalapathy Vijay’s real-life speech, the character quits the force while being at the top of his game, only to launch an investigation against his arch-enemy, Eeswaran, on his own.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer also introduces the quirky members of Inbaraj’s team, with Nazriya Nazim Fahadh playing Maya, one of the team members and the officer’s love interest. With his unconventional team by his side, whether Inbaraj manages to outsmart Eeswaran seems to be the central narrative of the Jithu Madhavan directorial.

Much like the filmmaker’s previous ventures, Romancham and Aavesham, the film appears to adopt a fun-filled narrative, even as serious incidents unfold in the background. With Suriya fully embracing his bratty character, Naslen looks like the perfect fit for a role that appears innocent yet ruthless.

Featuring wacky new tracks by Sushin Shyam and comic-book-style editing, Scene promises to be a refreshing entertainer designed for the big-screen experience.

Apart from the lead cast, the film also features Anandraj, Lal, Raj Priyan and others in key roles. Produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of Zhagaram Studios, the film marks the Ayan actor’s third release in 2026, following Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya was last seen in the romantic drama Vishwanath & Sons, directed by Venky Atluri and co-starring Mamitha Baiju. The film also featured Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Sunil Reddy, Harika, Nassar and Rajiv Menon in key roles.

Following Scene , Suriya is set to headline the tentatively titled SuriyaXHombale, also known as Suriya48. Directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Hombale Films, the upcoming film also features Kayadu Lohar and Yogi Babu in key roles. The project marks the second collaboration between the actor and director after their critically acclaimed film Jai Bhim.

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