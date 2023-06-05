Scoop: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to make it official with their engagement photos

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi will get engaged on June 9 in Hyderabad. Set to be the next celebrity couple soon, Varun and Lavanya will exchange rings in the presence of their family members. While both Varun and Lavanya's teams have refused to confirm or deny the news, a little birdie told us that they are head-over-heels for each other and are likely to make it official with their engagement photos.

"They recently visited Paris together and will treat their fans with some amazing photos of them together. Their fans are going to be in an absolute treat very soon. The couple wants to keep things under wraps till they get engaged," reveals a source to Pinkvilla. Varun and Lavanya’s love story started on the sets of Mister in 2017 and further, they worked together in the film Antariksham 9000 KMPH, which was released in 2018.

Varun and Lavanya to make it official soon with their engagement photos?

As earlier we revealed, the Mega family will once again come together under one roof to celebrate Varun Tej's new beginnings. "The invitations have been sent to everyone, though it will be all an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance. Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish, Sushmita Konidela, Sreeja Konidela, megastar Chiranjeevi and others will be seen at Varun Tej's engagement to bless the couple," our source revealed earlier.

Talking about Varun Tej's work, the son of Telugu actor and producer Nagendra Babu made his acting debut in 2014 with Mukunda. Known for his roles in films like Fidaa, F2 and Tholi Prema, Varun Tej met Lavanya and started knowing her during the shoots of their films Mister and Antariksham 9000 KMPH.

ALSO READ: South Newsmakers: Varun Tej-Lavanya's engagement date, Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda's pic and more