SDT16: Sai Dharam Tej announces his next with Seetimaarr director Sampath Nandi

The fans of Sai Dharam Tej are in for a treat as the supreme hero has announced another entertainer, which will be helmed by Sampath Nandi. The filmmaker is in demand after the success of the 2021 action drama, Seetimaarr. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi will finance Sai Dharam Tej's next on a grand scale under the famous banner of Sithara Entertainments banner.

This yet-to-be-titled flick will mark Sampath Nandi’s primary movie with the hero and also the production house. It is believed that the makers have spent a lot of time finalising the script, which includes many high moments in his next. The refreshing character of Sai Dharam Tej is expected to be the major highlight of the drama. The regular shoot for the film is said to commence shortly. Meanwhile, the other cast and crew of the movie will be unveiled soon.

Further, the Tollywood star has also joined the sets of Karthik Dandu's next as the protagonist. The production house Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra is producing the film, and they have also dropped a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot of the flick. The BTS clip of the first day of the filming shows Sai Dharam Tej entering the sets of his next. He can be seen having an in-depth discussion with the crew before he starts his scene. This untitled venture went on the floors on 29th March this year.

The movie tentatively titled SDT15 has been bankrolled by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar B under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. Shamdat Sainudeen has cranked the lens for the drama.

For the unversed, the star is back in action after many months as he met with a fatal accident last year.

Meanwhile, Sai Dharam Tej was last seen in the Deva Katta’s 2021 flick, Republic, which starred Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishna in crucial roles.

