SDT16: Sai Dharam's next with director Jayanth Panuganti launched with mahurat pooja; PICS

Sharing the pictures, the makers penned on Twitter, "Here's another beautiful start with our favorite Supreme Hero @IamSaiDharamTej #SDT16 launched formally with Pooja Ceremony. Directed by @DirJayanth@BvsnP #Bapineedu @SVCCofficial."

Sai Dharam Tej has embarked on a new journey as his next with first-time director Jayanth Panuganti was launched today on 2nd December. The project named SDT16 was launched today with a mahurat pooja. In the photographs which have surfaced on social media, the actor can be seen posing in a blush-blue shirt along with grey trousers.

The movie is being bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under the banner of Sithara Entertainment. Mega director Buchi Babu Sana also graced the pooja ceremony. This yet-to-be-titled venture will go on the floors shortly.

According to the reports, the makers took a lot of time to finalize the script, which is likely to incorporate several high moments. Sai Dharam Tej will don a fresh avatar for his next, and this is likely to be the major highlight of the drama. Further details about the cast and crew are still under wraps as the project is yet to begin shooting.

SDT15

Furthermore, Sia Dharam Tej has also joined forces with director Karthik Dandu for the venture named SDT15 for now. The same production house Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra is bankrolling the film.

Refreshing your memory, the actor suffered a major accident back in 2021 and took a break from work to recover. However, he is back in action now.

Meanwhile, Sai Dharam Tej was last seen on the big screens with Deva Katta’s 2021 directorial, Republic, which starred Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishna in crucial roles

Also Read: Inside PICS of Allu Arjun, Sneha's Diwali bash: Niharika, Sai Dharam Tej and others gather to celebrate