Sebastian PC 524 Pre-release bash: Kiran Abbavaram looks dapper in black at the event

The pre-release event for Kiran Abbavaram starrer 'Sebastian PC 524' took place yesterday in Hyderabad. Apart from the actor, actresses Nuveksha and Komalee Prasad were also present at the celebration, along with director Balaji Sayyapureddy. While Kiran Abbavaram attended the bash in a casual black attire, both the ladies graced the event wearing red.

The trailer for Balaji Sayyapureddy’s cop drama was also dropped recently. As per the clip, Kiran Abbavaram plays the role of a police constable who suffers from night blindness, which lands him in some major problems. Unaware of his medical restriction, he continues his service with the police. Eventually his eye issue catches up to him and he is suspended from the force. Along with an edge-of-the-seat thriller, the trailer also gained praises for the comic timing. 'Sebastian PC524' is set in the backdrop of Madanapalle, a small town in Andhra Pradesh.

Check out the pictures below:

The project has been bankrolled by Siddha Reddy B, Raju and Pramod under the banner of Jovitha Cinemas and presented by Elite Entertainments. Besides the lead, the film also stars Aadarsh Balakrishna, Raghu Karumanchi, Ravi Prakash, Naveena Reddy, and Saptagiri in pivotal characters.

‘Sebastian PC524' marks the second venture of Nuveksha, who made her Tollywood debut with Aadi Saikumar’s ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. Her latest outing will hit the theatres on 4 March. The film's melodious soundtrack has been composed by Ghibran and the editing has been handled by Viplav Nyshadam. Raj K Nalli is the cinematographer.

