Second Case of Seetharam OTT Release: When and where to watch Vijay Raghavendra’s crime thriller online

Second Case of Seetharam, starring Vijay Raghavendra, was released in theaters on February 20, 2026. The film is now all set to arrive on OTT soon. Here are the details.

Cast and crew of Second Case of Seetharam

Second Case of Seetharam stars Vijay Raghavendra , Gopalkrishna Deshpande, and Usha Bhandari in the lead roles. Written and directed by Deviprasad Shetty, the film is produced by Shetty and Sathwik Hebbar under the banner Flying Elephant Story Tellers.

The music is composed by Navneeth Sham, with cinematography by Hemanth Acharya and editing by Shashank Narayana.

When and where to watch Second Case of Seetharam

Second Case of Seetharam is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video and will begin streaming from April 17, 2026. In addition to the original Kannada version, it is expected to be available in dubbed languages. The official update was shared by the makers via their social media handle.

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Second Case of Seetharam

Second Case of Seetharam is a sequel to the 2021 film Seetharam Benoy Case No. 18. The story follows Inspector Seetharam as he investigates a case with his own reputation at stake.

As middle-aged men with no apparent pattern begin to die in his town, Seetharam must mobilize the Aanegadde police station to track down those responsible. Before one case can settle, another emerges, until a mortician suggests that the crimes may be the work of a serial offender.

The investigation runs parallel to Seetharam’s personal life, particularly his relationship with his elder sister, adding an extra layer of emotional vulnerability to the narrative.

About Seetharam Benoy Case No. 18

The 2021 film Seetharam Benoy Case No. 18 follows Seetharam Benoy, a principled sub-inspector who is transferred to a rural police station in Shivamogga. There, a series of calculated burglaries and violent incidents disrupt the village. When his own home is targeted, he begins investigating and uncovers links to an unresolved case known as “Case No. 18.”

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