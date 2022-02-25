Second schedule for Ravi Teja starrer Dhamaka starts in Hyderabad with an action sequence; PIC

Maharaja Ravi Teja and Trinadha Rao Nakkina have joined hands for the action entertainer Dhamaka. The makers have commenced the latest schedule for the actor-director’s maidan project in Hyderabad. The action-packed schedule will include some breath-taking action sequences. Directed by stunt directors Ram and Lakshman, the team shot a high-intensity fight sequence with Ravi Teja. Meanwhile, the first schedule of the film has already been wrapped up.

Talking about the latest schedule of Dhamaka, producer TG Vishwa Prasad was quoted saying, “It’s a high-octane action block which is very crucial for the film. So, a huge set was erected, without compromising on budget. This is going to be a feast for the masses and action movie buffs.”

Check out the picture below:

Pelli SandaD fame actress Sreeleela will be seen as the female lead opposite Ravi Teja in the film. Prasanna Kumar Bezawada has penned the screenplay and Bheems Ceciroleo has composed the playlist for the movie. Meanwhile, Karthik Ghattamaneni is responsible for cinematography. The film is being financed by TG Vishwa Prasad.

The tagline of the film is also highly catchy ‘Double Impact’. The rest of the cast and crew of Damaka will be revealed with time. However, sources state that top-notch technicians have been roped in for Ravi Teja’s next.