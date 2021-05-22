SEE PHOTO: Radhika Apte receives first dose of COVID 19 vaccine; Says ‘Jabbed finally’

Radhika Apte is the latest celebrity to have received the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine. She took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself after getting vaccinated. Take a look.

Amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, people are getting themselves vaccinated. Not just common people, even celebrities have been receiving the vaccine doses. Several, stars including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, , Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, among others have recently got themselves vaccinated. Now, the latest celeb to receive the Covid-19 vaccine is Radhika Apte. The actress, on Friday, took to her social media handle to inform her fans that she has received the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine.

Radhika took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of herself after getting vaccinated. In the click, she can be seen wearing a blue coloured face mask as she showed off her flexed arm-hand sign to the camera. Alongside the picture, the Lust Stories star wrote, “JABBED #finally #vaccination.” While many of the netizens congratulated her for receiving her first dose, actor Vijay Varma has a hilarious reply to her post. He commented, "I posted a story just for u. Pls check (sic)."

Radhika looked stylish donning a trendy short top that she styled with denim in the picture.

Take a look at Radhika Apte’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Radhika recently made headlines after she opened up about the time her nude video from her film got leaked. She told Grazia magazine that when a nude clip of her was leaked, she was trolled badly, and it did affect her. The Andhadhun actress added that 'she couldn’t step out of the house for four days', not because of what the "media was saying but because her driver, watchman, and her stylist’s driver recognized her from the images." Also Read: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Radhika Apte has the sweetest reaction to finding out that Priyanka Chopra is in Matrix 4

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×