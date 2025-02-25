Seedan OTT release: Here's where to watch Dhanush and Unni Mukundan's Tamil drama online as it completes 14 years

Seedan is a Tamil romantic fantasy drama film that hit the big screens back in 2011. Directed by Subramaniam Siva, the movie featured Marco star Unni Mukundan and Ananya as the main leads, with Dhanush in an extended cameo. As the movie completes 14 years since its release today, let us know where to watch it online.

Where to watch Seedan

Dhanush and Unni Mukundan starrer Seedan is available for streaming on JioHotstar. Those who want to watch this film can enjoy it on this platform anytime and anywhere.

Official trailer and plot of Seedan

The story of Seedan revolves around the life of Mahalakshmi who works as a servant in Amritavalli’s house but is treated like family. However, she handles all the household chores alone. A devoted follower of Lord Murugan, she dreams of marrying a stranger. The next day, that man arrives and it is Mano, Amritavalli’s grandson. They fall in love, but Mano fears telling his mother, Thangam.

She later arranges his marriage to another woman. Heartbroken, Maha is reduced to just a servant and turns away from her faith. Saravanan, a new cook, impresses everyone except Maha, who resents losing her passion for cooking. He soon uncovers Gumbidiswamy’s fraud and manipulates him to break Mano’s engagement. With his efforts, Maha and Mano reunite, and their families accept their love.

On their wedding day, they search for Saravanan but cannot find him. At Murugan’s altar, Maha sees him before he vanishes. She realizes he was Lord Murugan in disguise. The story ends with the message that God appears in human form to help those in need.

Cast and crew of Seedan

Seedan is directed by Subramaniam Siva, with a story by Ranjith and additional contributions from the director himself. Based on Ranjith's Malayalam film Nandanam, the movie was produced by Amit Mohan. It features Unni Mukundan, Ananya, and Dhanush in key roles, alongside Sheela, Suhasini Maniratnam, and Vivek.

The cinematography was handled by Srinivas Devamsam, while Ram Sudharsan took charge of the editing. The film's music was composed by Dhina.