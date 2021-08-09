Seema Nair pens heartfelt note to late friend Saranya Sasi who died of cancer; Manju Warrier pays condolences

Mollywood’s popular star Saranya Sasi took her last breath this morning after fighting a long battle with cancer. The actress was undergoing treatment for a brain tumor and passed away this morning at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Actress Seema Nair, who had been with Saranya throughout her battle for cancer, paid heartfelt homage to her.

Seema Nair shared happy pics with late actress Saranya on social media and wrote, "An end to all the prayers and efforts."

Seema Nair is a very close friend and family for Saranya. They share a great bond and Seema has reportedly being a great support system to Saranya through her difficult cancer battle. According to reports, Saranya’s house also takes after her friend, ‘Sneha Seema.’

Actors including Manju Warrier and Harish Perady paid their condolences.

Saranya was one of the much-loved actors of Malayalam TV. She started her acting career with Balachandra Menon serial in 2006 and has done many films and soaps in Malayalam and Tamil. Saranaya has also acted in movies like Chotta Mumbai, Thalappavu, Bombay and Chacko Randaman.Saranya Sasi had got married to her beau, Binu Xavier in 2014 in a traditional ceremony in Kochi.