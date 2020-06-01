Seerat Kapoor recalls Nagarjuna insisting her on not calling him ‘Sir’

Actress Seerat Kapoor on Monday recalled how, while shooting with Nagarjuna for "Raju Gari Gadhi 2", the Telugu superstar had insisted that she should not call him "sir".

"We were amidst a conversation about spirituality when Nag sir recollected his role in 'Shirdi Sai', which is when this moment was captured. He noticed I was glued to the visuals till the very end and said, 'It's okay, you don't have to watch the entire video!' and laughed it off. He also tried his best to wave me off from addressing him as sir. That's the kind of camaraderie we shared off sets. Wisdom and fun, the best of both worlds," Seerat shared.

On Instagram, she posted a throwback picture that shows her sitting next to Nagarjuna.

On the work front, Seerat will be next seen in "Krishna And His Leela" and "Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinura".

