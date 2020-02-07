Seeru Twitter Review: Jiiva starrer opens to positive response from the audience

Written and Directed by Rathnasiva, Seeru starring Jiiva in the lead role has released today and it has opened to a mixed response from the audience and critics alike.
Known for his cult films like Raam and Kattradhu Thamizh, actor Jiiva is back on the big screen with his recently released film, Seeru. Written and Directed by Rathnasiva, Seeru has released today and it has opened to a mixed response from the audience and critics alike. The recently released film also stars Riya Suman, Gayathri krishnaa, Navdeep in important roles. Seeru is out for the audience and it is getting mixed response from the audience. Jiiva's action avatar and BGM is being loved. 

One of the film critics' review read, "#Seeru - A commercial action potboiler with some usual and unusual ingredients which engages us in the second half of the film. Reminds me of #Thiruppachi and #Kaththi in a few scenes. Big plus : @immancomposer's songs and BGM , crisp run time." Seeru sends out a powerful message on women safety and looks like it has majorly managed to the hearts of the audience. The emotional angle to the film has worked. Are you planning to watch the film over the weekend? Check out what Twitterati have to say about it.

During one of the interviews with CinemaExpress for the promotions of his film, Jiiva said, "I do want to do the sort of films that an Ayushmann Khurrana does. But some of my experiments have backfired. Films like Seeru follow a success format. It is safe for all the parties involved. Ultimately, what is important is if a film is good, and I can say Seeru is one."

