Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu OTT release: Where to watch Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh starrer online before it returns to theaters

Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (SVSC) is a Telugu family drama that was released in 2013. Directed by Srikanth Addala, the film stars Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles. As the movie is set for a theatrical re-release on March 7, here’s where you can watch it online.

Where to watch Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu

Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh starrer Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu is available on JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Aha. Those who want to watch this movie can stream it online on any of these platforms.

Official trailer and plot of Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu

The story revolves around Relangi Mavayya who lives with his wife, children, mother, and niece Seetha. His elder son, Peddodu, is reserved and independent, while his younger son, Chinnodu, is cheerful and outgoing. Many expect Peddodu to marry Seetha, but he never acknowledges her feelings. Meanwhile, Chinnodu falls for Geetha, Seetha’s cousin. However, Geetha’s father, Ramachandra Prasad, looks down on Relangi Mavayya’s family due to their financial status.

During a wedding, Ramachandra Prasad humiliates Peddodu, creating tension between the families. Later, when he insults Chinnodu as well, he retaliates and strains his relationship with Geetha.

Meanwhile, Peddodu and Chinnodu leave home in search of work but grow apart. Their father suffers an accident while helping a child, and Brahmananda Rao, the child’s uncle, offers Chinnodu a job as gratitude.

Advertisement

At a temple festival, a short circuit causes panic. Peddodu and Chinnodu step in to save Geetha’s family and others. Their father reminds them of the value of unity and brotherhood. This brings the family together.

Peddodu finally acknowledges Seetha’s love, and they marry, with Ramachandra Prasad performing the rituals. Chinnodu and Geetha also reunite. Soon, the brothers find jobs, bringing happiness to their home.

Cast and crew of Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu

Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu is directed by Srikanth Addala, who also wrote the story and screenplay, while the dialogues were penned by Ganesh Patro. The film is produced by Dil Raju and features an ensemble cast, including Venkatesh, Mahesh Babu, Anjali, and Samantha in lead roles.