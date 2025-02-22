Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu Re-release: Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh starrer to hit theaters on March 7, 2025

Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati's starrer Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu is all set to re-release in theaters once again on March 7, 2025.

The movie originally hit the big screens on January 11, 2013, and is now confirmed to return to theaters after 12 years. Making the re-release official, the makers penned a post that read: "The wait is over! Relive the magic of family, love, and brotherhood with Peddhodu, Venkatesh Daggubati & Chinnodu, Mahesh Babu. Catch the timeless classic #SeethammaVakitloSirimalleChettu in theatres on March 7th."

The movie Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (aka SVSC) is a Telugu-language family drama directed by Srikanth Addala. It revolves around two brothers who hail from a lovable family headed by Relangi.

The brothers share a close bond despite having radically different personalities. The movie focuses on the strains in relationships they face from their relatives over the course of life while also exploring their respective love stories.

With Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead roles, the film also boasts an ensemble cast, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anjali, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Rao Ramesh, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Abhinaya, and many more in key roles.

Coming to the lead actors’ work front, Venkatesh Daggubati was last seen playing the lead role in the Anil Ravipudi directorial flick Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The action comedy movie features the tale of YD Raju, a former IPS officer who gets involved in a kidnapping case due to his ex-girlfriend.

However, things get humorous when his wife also joins in on their investigation, after being suspicious of her husband.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is currently involved in the works of his upcoming venture, tentatively titled SSMB29 or SSRMB. The movie directed by SS Rajamouli is touted to be a jungle adventure flick with Priyanka Chopra Jonas playing his co-lead.