Seeti Maarr First Look: Tamannaah Bhatia plays the fierce & intense Kabaddi coach Jwala Reddy

The southern beauty Tamannaah Bhatia will be essaying the role of a fierce and intense Kabaddi coach Jwala Reddy. Check out her first look.

The south siren, Tamannaah Bhatia shared the first look poster of the upcoming film titled Seeti Maarr. The southern beauty Tamannaah Bhatia will be essaying the role of a fierce and intense Kabaddi coach Jwala Reddy. The Petromax actress Tamannaah Bhatia is seen in an orange coloured outfit with headphone around her neck, along with a bag pack on her shoulders. The actress is seen in a serious look. The film Seeti Maarr will see south actor Gopichand in the lead, alongside the Devi actress. The south flick which is reportedly based on sports, is helmed by director Sampath Nandi.

As per the latest reports on the Sampath Nandi directorial, the lead actress Tamannaah Bhatia stated that she never played sports in school, and now she feels it’s ironic to play the character of a Kabaddi coach in a film. The actress who also featured in the Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The actress got a lot of appreciation and positive reviews for her role in the magnum opus. The fans and film audience are now eagerly looking forward to the Tamannaah Bhatia and Gopichand starrer, titled Seeti Maarr. The fans just cannot stop gushing about the first look poster of the film, featuring the leading actor Tamannaah Bhatia.

The character essayed by the talented actress Tamannaah Bhatia is called Jwala Reddy who reportedly will be coaching some young players in the sport. The audience members are looking forward to watch the film on the big screen. Tamannaah Bhatia recently featured in the hit number Daang Daang in the Mahesh Babu starrer, Sarileru Neekevvaru.

