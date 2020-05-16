Seetimaarr director Sampath Nandi plans to make a film based on Razakars movement with Chiranjeevi?

Sampath Nandi who is looking forward to the release of his film Seetimaarr reportedly has plans to make a film with south megastar Chiranjeevi.

The south director Sampath Nandi who is looking forward to the release of his film Seetimaarr reportedly has plans to make a film with south megastar Chiranjeevi. As per the latest news reports, the director further adds that he wants to direct Power Star Pawan Kalyan as well. News reports also mention that the Seetimaarr director Sampath Nandi is working on a script that will be based on the Razakars movement. This film will reportedly have Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor Chiranjeevi actor in the lead.

The southern superstar Chiranjeevi is currently looking forward to completing his work on the film titled Acharya. This film is helmed by Koratala Siva. The film will reportedly have a social message as the film's central theme. The makers of Acharya have not yet revealed what the social message will be. The fans and film audiences are very curious to find out. Sampath Nandi's upcoming film Seetimaarr will feature south actor Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia. The sultry siren, Tamannaah who is the film's female lead, will be essaying the role of Jwala Reddy who is a Kabaddi coach.

The first look of the gorgeous actress was revealed some time back and it received a thundering response from the fans and audience members. The film Seetimaarr's first look as generated a lot of intrigue among the fans who are now looking forward to watching the film. The south director Sampath Nandi who is looking forward to making a film with megastar Chiranjeevi is reportedly working on the film's script, which he will narrate to the star.

