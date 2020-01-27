Seetimaarr: Gopichand's intense first look sets high expectations
The first look poster of Gopichand starrer Seetimaarr is out and it has taken social media by storm. The first look of the film sees the actor in a very intense avatar and will leave you asking for more about his role in the film. Gopichand's intense first look has set high expectations among the moviegoers and it remains to see how well the actor manages to impress the audience with another strong role. The film directed by Sampath Nandi stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Digangana Suryavanshi in the female lead roles. The actress took to Twitter and shared about working with the team of Seetimaarr.
Here’s the first look of #Seetimaarr
Super excited to be working with this wonderful team ! @YoursGopichand @IamSampathNandi @SS_Screens @tamannaahspeaks @bhumikachawlat pic.twitter.com/w9CZcEnESu
— DiganganaSuryavanshi (@DiganganaS) January 27, 2020
Earlier in an interview, Tamannaah Bhatia had said, “My role in this film is a tribute of sorts to coaches like Pullela Gopichand, Ramakant Achrekar, Guru Hanuman, Satpal Singh and the likes who have turned the things around for the Indian sports.”
Add new comment