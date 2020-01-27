Seetimaarr: Gopichand's intense first look sets high expectations

Gopichand's intense first look from Seetimaarr has set high expectations among the moviegoers and it remains to see how well the actor manages to impress the audience with another strong role.

The first look poster of Gopichand starrer Seetimaarr is out and it has taken social media by storm. The first look of the film sees the actor in a very intense avatar and will leave you asking for more about his role in the film. Gopichand's intense first look has set high expectations among the moviegoers and it remains to see how well the actor manages to impress the audience with another strong role. The film directed by Sampath Nandi stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Digangana Suryavanshi in the female lead roles. The actress took to Twitter and shared about working with the team of Seetimaarr.

She tweeted, "Here’s the first look of #Seetimaarr Super excited to be working with this wonderful team !." Gopichand is working for the second time with director Sampath and will be sharing the screen space with Tamannaah Bhatia for the very first time. Reportedly, he will be seen playing the role of a coach to the Andhra Pradesh female kabaddi team. On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in the role of a coach to the Telangana Kabaddi team. However, there is no official word regarding the roles of the lead stars yet. The film has been the talk of the town since last year. Seetimaarr is being produced by Chitturi Srinivas Rao under his banner.

Here’s the first look of #Seetimaarr

Super excited to be working with this wonderful team ! @YoursGopichand @IamSampathNandi @SS_Screens @tamannaahspeaks @bhumikachawlat pic.twitter.com/w9CZcEnESu — DiganganaSuryavanshi (@DiganganaS) January 27, 2020

Earlier in an interview, Tamannaah Bhatia had said, “My role in this film is a tribute of sorts to coaches like Pullela Gopichand, Ramakant Achrekar, Guru Hanuman, Satpal Singh and the likes who have turned the things around for the Indian sports.”

