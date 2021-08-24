Seetimaarr: Tamannaah Bhatia and Gopichand starrer gets official release date; Details Inside

Gopichand, also popularly known as the Macho Star, will be next seen in the upcoming Telugu sports film Seetimaarr. The film also features Tamannaah Bhatia and Digangana Suryavanshi as the leading ladies. After a long postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers announced that Seetimaarr will hit the theatres in September 2021.

A few days ago itself, the makers made an announcement about the release details in September, however, today they announced the official release date along with a new poster featuring Gopichand. Take a look at the new poster here;

Since last year, the team of Seetimaarr rigorously shot for the film at various places in India and wrapped up the shoot around March. However, due to Coronavirus, Seetimaarr was postponed continuously. The film was initially scheduled to release in theatres on April 2, but was postponed due to the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Seetimaarr is based on the Kabaddi sport, where Gopichand will be seen playing the role of a coach from Andhra Pradesh, who will have a face off with Tamannaah Bhatia’s character Jwala Reddy, the coach of the Telangana all girls hockey team. Seetimaarr is directed by Sampath Nandi and is bankrolled by Srinivasa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen. The film also includes Bhumika Chawla, Posani Krishna Murali, Rao Ramesh, Rehaman and Tarun Arora in pivotal roles.