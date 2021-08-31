Seetimaarr Trailer: Gopichand, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer is a perfect action sports entertainer for Ganeshotsav

Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen together next in an upcoming sports film titled Seetimaarr, which is one of the most awaited in Telugu. Today, ahead of the big release in a few days, the trailer of Seetimaarr was unveiled. The trailer promises a power-packed action entertainer with a mixture of sports and glamour.

Today, Ram Pothineni launched the official trailer of Seetimaarr on social media. The trailer shows Gopichand and Tamannaah's essay the roles of Kabaddi coaches, who represent the girls' teams respectively. The trailer has all the ingredients of a masala entertainer. Gopichand looks rock solid as a coach with a big moustache and beard. The thumping music and dialogues are top-notch too.

Wishing luck and success to the team of Seetimaarr, Ram Pothineni wrote,” @YoursGopichand & @tamannaahspeaks look Fantastic! A BIG Screen experience for sure! # Good luck @IamSampathNandi.”

A few days, makers announced that Seetimaarr will release in theatres on September 3, but have changed it again for festival release on September 10, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The film had been postponed almost 3 times till now due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness it finally this time on the big screen.

Seetimaarr is directed by Sampath Nandi and stars Gopichand, Tamannaah and Digangana Suryavanshi in the lead roles, while Bhumika Chawla will be seen in a pivotal role. The movie is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen.