Sehari Review: This consistently silly film over-indulges an immature male lead 

Cast: Harsh Kanumilli, Simran Choudhary and others

Director: Gnanasagar Dwaraka

Run-Time: 128 minutes

Rating: 2

The film under review has been written by its lead man, debutant Harsh Kanumilli. If I am writing the script for my own film, I would of course want to be self-indulgent about my character. I would make the most intelligent and beautiful girl out there call me a pure soul and fall in love with me because only I know how to gift her a collection of puppies/dogs. For a lot of Tollywood writers, a rom-com has to be more unreal and escapist than even a mindless masala entertainer. And they have the gall to call such undeveloped stories slice of life.

In these superficial stories, the male lead must be relatable, which means he has to be wilfully jobless. He must be lovable, which means he has to down vodka shots in at least three scenes. He must be fun-loving, which means he has a couple of friends who make fun of him and whom he makes fun of. He must also be lucky enough to find a girl whose fiance/ex is an emotionless joker and/or a fraud.

And 'Sehari' goes many steps further in being a classic caricature. It makes the male lead, the 24-year-old Varun, seem like he has never grown beyond 16. The biggest satisfaction in his life is that his friends and father see him as a childish loser who needs some gentle chiding and nothing more. Cute. He likes to be treated like a child, although he doesn't realize it himself. Very cute.

At 24, Varun decides to get married and his one-note father finds a girl whose sister is a beautiful mini-entrepreneur. A jobless guy and a self-employed businesswoman - they are the stuff of wet dreams in the Telugu film universe. The bride's sister falls in love with him because he is a rare gem of a guy who likes small pleasures like drinking with friends and enjoying a rap. He is absolutely a pure soul. How many young males in this vast universe enjoy boozing, being jobless, and listening to rap? If you are single, you know the reason for your single status. Self-introspect.

Veteran composer Koti plays the male lead's father. His cutest quality in life is that his reaction is more or less the same when his son proposes to his bride's sister and when he comes home late. Simran Choudhary plays Amulya, the bride's sister who gets loved in an awkward turn of events. She doesn't find it odd and just as we start wondering what might be going on in her amazing mind, the device of a song is whipped up. By the end of the song, the audience has been successfully diverted from questioning Amulya's puzzling behaviour.

When the going gets tough despite the songs, the device of banter and bromance is deployed. Abhinav Gomatam, as Varun's friend, is deployed to do the needful.

In a film whose writing is consistently silly, Prashanth R Vihari's music is the film's only meritorious aspect. 'Idhi Chala Bagundhile' is enjoyable. The cinematography is another asset.

Also Read: Kadaisi Movie Review: An emotional drama with realistic performances