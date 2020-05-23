Sekhar Kammula to join hands with Love Story producer Narayandas K Naarang yet again? Find out

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story's director Sekhar Kammula is all set to join hands with the film's producer Narayandas K Naarang again.

Love story director Sekhar Kammula has joined hands with the movie’s producer Narayandas K Naarang for yet another film, according to media reports. It goes without saying that we are hearing more positive news even during the pandemic situation and this collaboration has come as yet another exciting news. Apparently, the director has already started preparing the script for the film and he is planning to rope in a star hero to play as the leading actor.

Recently, the director made the headlines after he initiated several social works including reaching out to the transgender community of Hyderabad to provide them with aid and donating for the GHMC workers. Fans, who have been looking forward to hearing more updates about Love Story, have been lauding his social works. Love Story has Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi as the lead actors. It is being reported that the film will be based on dance and caste discrimination.

Meanwhile, it can be expected that Love Story will be rolled on the floors soon, as the Telangana government has granted permission to continue the shootings of movies. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday granted permission to the entertainment industry to resume shootings and post-production works. He noted that the shootings have to happen in a phased manner. Initially, indoor shooting with less number of crew and cast will be commenced. In June, the second phase will be implemented, in which post-production work will be resumed.

