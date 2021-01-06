  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Selavaraghavan shares PHOTO of wife Gitanjali; Says his heart skips a beat every time he sees her

Sharing the photo of wife Gitanjali, Selvaraghavan revealed that their third child will be arriving in a day.
4924 reads Mumbai
Selavaraghavan shares PHOTO of wife Gitanjali; Says his heart skips a beat every time he sees herSelavaraghavan shares PHOTO of wife Gitanjali; Says his heart skips a beat every time he sees her
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Director Selvaraghavan and his wife Gitanjali are undoubtedly one of the most celebrated couples in Kollywood industry. Gitanjali and Selva got into a relationship after she was associated with the director’s film Mayakkam Enna as the assistant director. Later, they both got married in the year 2011. It was announced by Gitanjali in August last year that they are expecting their third baby. Now Selvaraghavan has shared his wife’s photo and revealed that their baby will be arriving tomorrow.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Baby countdown... one day to go for us 4 to become 5! Excited and nervous @gitanjaliselvaraghavan love you to bits my angel. You are my everything. 10 years later my heart still skips a beat every time I see you.” Selva and Gitanjali have two children, a daughter Leelavathy and a son Omkar. Gitanjali’s first directorial outing was Maalai Nerathu Mayakkam starring Balakrishna Kola and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles.

See his post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay’s power packed action in Master’s new promo shows glimpse of his rugged avatar in the film

Meanwhile, on the directorial front, it was announced last week that Selvaraghavan is joining hands with Dhanush for his next film. It was also announced by the makers that the film will have Yuvan Shankar Raja to compose music. The film’s shooting has started and Selvaraghavan shared a photo from the sets while revealing the same. He took the internet by storm after announcing that he will be directing the sequel for cult classic film Aayirathil Oruvan with Dhanush as the lead actor.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Selvaraghavan announces Aayirathil Oruvan's sequel co starring Dhanush
Selvaraghavan’s Aayirathil Oruvan: Karthi, Andrea Jeremiah and Reema Sen starrer gets a rerelease in theatres
Dhanush and Selvaraghavan's Pudhupettai to be released again in Tamil Nadu theatres
Dhanush’s next with Selvaraghavan: The Asuran star hopes to impress his director brother ‘at least’ this time
Dhanush is ecstatic as he teams up with Selvaraghavan for an upcoming project; Calls him his 'maker & creator'
Saani Kaayidham: Dhanush shares Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan's new poster and it will leave you stunned