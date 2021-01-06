Selavaraghavan shares PHOTO of wife Gitanjali; Says his heart skips a beat every time he sees her

Sharing the photo of wife Gitanjali, Selvaraghavan revealed that their third child will be arriving in a day.

Director Selvaraghavan and his wife Gitanjali are undoubtedly one of the most celebrated couples in Kollywood industry. Gitanjali and Selva got into a relationship after she was associated with the director’s film Mayakkam Enna as the assistant director. Later, they both got married in the year 2011. It was announced by Gitanjali in August last year that they are expecting their third baby. Now Selvaraghavan has shared his wife’s photo and revealed that their baby will be arriving tomorrow.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Baby countdown... one day to go for us 4 to become 5! Excited and nervous @gitanjaliselvaraghavan love you to bits my angel. You are my everything. 10 years later my heart still skips a beat every time I see you.” Selva and Gitanjali have two children, a daughter Leelavathy and a son Omkar. Gitanjali’s first directorial outing was Maalai Nerathu Mayakkam starring Balakrishna Kola and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, on the directorial front, it was announced last week that Selvaraghavan is joining hands with Dhanush for his next film. It was also announced by the makers that the film will have Yuvan Shankar Raja to compose music. The film’s shooting has started and Selvaraghavan shared a photo from the sets while revealing the same. He took the internet by storm after announcing that he will be directing the sequel for cult classic film Aayirathil Oruvan with Dhanush as the lead actor.

