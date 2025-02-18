Selfie OTT Release: When and where you can watch Gautham Vasudev Menon, GV Prakash starrer Tamil action thriller

Tamil action thriller Selfie was widely received and applauded by audiences upon its first theatrical release back in April 2022. The movie was touted for exploring a new dimension with its plot, something which was not touched upon before. Moreover, its screenplay was also commended, considering it as a project of a debutant director. And now the film can be easily streamed online on OTT by fans.

When and where to watch Selfie

Selfie is now on OTT. Well, the action thriller flick which was a commercial success can now be streamed on the SimplySouth app from February 21. However, it won’t be available for audiences in India.

Sharing the same, the OTT giant dropped a poster of the movie on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote “#GVP x #GVM's #Selfie, streaming on Simply South from February 21 worldwide, excluding India.”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Selfie

The storyline of Selfie revolves around a hot-headed college student pursuing engineering, named Kanal. He holds a long-standing grudge against his father who overburdened and pressured him to do engineering just for the sake of public reputation.

While Kanal always wanted to pursue a business career, he was shocked to learn about his father’s fraudulent way of securing him a seat in the engineering college and decided to dig further into the matter.

Advertisement

However, what he surprisingly stumbles upon is the hidden existence of an underground college admissions racket which uses bribery and muscle power for students to secure admissions in premier institutions.

Cast and crew of Selfie

Besides GV Prakash, the main cast of Selfie also includes Gautham Vasudev Menon along with other actors like Varsha Bollamma, Vidya Pradeep, Vagai Chandrasekhar, Sangili Murugan, Subramanium Siva and more.

The movie is written and directed by debutant filmmaker Mathi Maran. It is produced by DG Film Company. GV Prakash himself has set the musical score for the action flick.