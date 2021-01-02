Selvaraghavan announces Aayirathil Oruvan's sequel co starring Dhanush

Dhanush had been busy shooting for Atrangi Re for the past few days. Meanwhile, he will be collaborating with Selvaraghavan for another movie soon.

There has been a strong buzz in the past few days about Dhanush and Selvaraghavan collaborating together for a new project. The South stars also confirmed the same on their respective handles. In the midst of all this, there were reports about their earlier movie Pudhupettai getting released again in the theatres of Tamil Nadu. Now, they have something special to share on the occasion of New Year and this is sure to leave all the fans happy and excited.

So, Selvaraghavan and Dhanush will be teaming up again for Aayirathil Oruvan’s sequel. Yes, you heard it right. The announcement about the same has been made on Twitter much to the excitement of the fans. Apart from that, a first look poster of the film has also been unveiled along with the same which features a man with a chiseled physique looking on the other side. This intriguing picture makes us eager for further details related to the project.

Check out the tweet below:

For the unversed, this film will be released in 2024. Meanwhile, Dhanush has some interesting projects lined up as of now. He had been shooting for his Hindi movie Atrangi Re for the past few days. The star cast completing the shooting schedule of the same sometime back. The romantic drama also features and Sara Ali Khan and has been directed by Aanand L. Rai. Dhanush had previously shared BTS pictures from the sets on social media while he was shooting in Agra.

